THE CRAFT: LEGACY Trailer Confirms Blumhouse's Revival Is Actually A Sequel To '90s Original

The Craft: Legacy is set to be released on VOD just in time for Halloween, and the first trailer for the teen horror flick confirms that it will actually be a sequel to the 1996 cult favorite....

Blumhouse has released the first trailer and a poster for The Craft: Legacy, which has now been confirmed to be a sequel to the 1996 cult favorite and not a reboot as we initially suspected.

It doesn't look like Legacy is going to stray too far from the premise of its predecessor, however, as new girl Hannah (Cailee Spaeny) is recruited by a trio of witches (Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna). The coven works from a book of spells called “The Craft,” which includes a photo of Fairuza Balk's character Nancy Downs, thus establishing this movie's connection to the original.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, this revamp clearly hasn't set out to break any new ground for the genre, but it does look like it might be worth a watch this Halloween.

The movie is being distributed by Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment for Columbia Pictures, with Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher and Jason Blum on board as producers.

Also starring Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny, The Craft: Legacy will be available on Demand from October 28, and is expected to have a limited theatrical release in some international territories.

