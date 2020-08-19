THE EXORCIST Reboot Is Reportedly In The Works To Start Shooting Sometime In 2021

The Exorcist TV series didn't last long at Fox, but a big screen reboot is now said to be in the works from Morgan Creek Entertainment with a production start date reportedly set for sometime in 2021!

Deadline is reporting that Morgan Creek Entertainment is developing a reboot of The Exorcist. This is a somewhat unexpected development, especially as the company Tweeted out a message to fans in 2015 stating, "For the record, we will never attempt to remake [The Exorcist]."

The key difference here may be that a reboot is different to a remake, and as the trade explains, "Current Morgan Creek projects include Stay Tuned at AMC, with a planned theatrical reboot of The Exorcist in the works for 2021." After William Friedkin's classic 1973 film, The Exorcist became a franchise, spawning a series of sequels and prequels along with a short-lived TV series.

Rebooting the franchise as a whole is an idea with some potential, and there are other ideas which could be borrowed from William Peter Blatty's novel of the same name (though he did pen the film's screenplay, so anything he wanted to include, was likely already in that adaptation).

All the sequels and prequels flopped, while the TV series lasted only two years before receiving the axe. If Morgan Creek Entertainment are indeed rebooting the property, they will need to make sure that top tier talent are involved in order to ensure this new take on The Exorcist works.

Click HERE for more horror movie news from CBM!