THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR First Look Confirms Fall Return For Netflix's Terrifying Anthology Series

Netflix has revealed the first poster and some promo stills for The Haunting of Bly Manor , which tease a fall return for the follow-up to Mike Flanagan’s terrifying Haunting of Hill House . Take a look...

A first look at some key art for Netflix and Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor has been unveiled, and it teases a fall return for the terrifying horror anthology series.

The acclaimed first season, The Haunting of Hill House, loosely adapted Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, while this 9-episode second season is said to be based on the works of Henry James, which includes horror classic The Turn of the Screw. Quite a few Hill House cast members are set to return, but they'll be playing completely new characters.

Victoria Pedretti is set to portray a governess named Dani “who takes care of two very unusual children,” while Oliver Jackson-Cohen's Peter is described as “a charming fellow” who lives at Bly Manor and “makes life very difficult for everyone there.” Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Alex Essoe and Matthew Holness will also star.

Check out the poster below along with a batch of promo stills (via Vanity Fair), and let us know what you think.