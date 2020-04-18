THE HUNT Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD Details Announced & Special Features Revealed

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that Craig Zobel's The Hunt will arrive on Digital HD on May 26 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 9.

The Jason Blum production was one of the first films to have its theatrical window cut drastically short last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is currently available to rent on all digital retailers. Prior to its VOD debut, the film was already on its way to underperforming at the box office, having grossed just over $6.5 million worldwide on an estimated $14 million production budget.

In addition to the full-length movie, the home video combo pack will also contain a number of making-of featurettes, including one that will take you behind designing some of the goriest death sequences.

