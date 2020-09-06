THE HUNT: The Jason Blum-Produced Horror Battle Royale Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released Craig Zobel's The Hunt on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Jason Blum production was one of the first films to have its theatrical window cut drastically short last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is currently available to rent on all digital retailers. However, prior to its VOD launch, the film was already on well its way to underperforming at the box office, having grossed just over $6.5 million worldwide on an estimated $14 million production budget.

In addition to the full-length movie, the home video combo pack will also contain a number of making-of featurettes, including one that will take you behind designing some of the goriest death sequences.