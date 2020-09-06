THE HUNT: The Jason Blum-Produced Horror Battle Royale Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released Craig Zobel's The Hunt on Blu-ray and DVD.
The Jason Blum production was one of the first films to have its theatrical window cut drastically short last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is currently available to rent on all digital retailers. However, prior to its VOD launch, the film was already on well its way to underperforming at the box office, having grossed just over $6.5 million worldwide on an estimated $14 million production budget.
In addition to the full-length movie, the home video combo pack will also contain a number of making-of featurettes, including one that will take you behind designing some of the goriest death sequences.
Universal City, California, April 15, 2020 – Who is the hunter and who is the hunted? Decide for yourself! From producer Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Halloween), director Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, “The Leftovers”) and writers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Nick Cuse (“Maniac,” “Watchmen”) comes a “clever, gory, often very funny” (Ty Burr, The Boston Globe) film that has “all the makings of a cult classic” (Forbes), as THE HUNT arrives on Digital May 26, 2020 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD June 9, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring “a seriously cool action performance” (William Bibbiani, The Wrap) from Betty Gilpin (“Glow”), THE HUNT includes behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of this suspenseful thriller.
Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … THE HUNT.
In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby) at the center of it all.
THE HUNT features an outstanding supporting cast including Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), Justin Hartley (“This is Us”) and Ethan Suplee (“My Name is Earl”). The theatrical version of the film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.
BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:
- CRAFTING THE HUNT - Filmmakers and cast discuss how costumes and props were used to highlight the political commentary of this slaughterous thriller.
- DEATH SCENE BREAKDOWNS – THE HUNT’s talented special effects and make-up teams give you an inside look on how they carried out some of the goriest death sequences.
- ATHENA VS CRYSTAL: HUNTER OR HUNTED? – Go behind the scenes to check out the intense training and choreography actresses Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank had to master in order to execute this epic fight scene.