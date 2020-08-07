THE INVISIBLE MAN Director Leigh Whannell To Helm WOLFMAN Reboot Starring Ryan Gosling

In news which should make horror fans very happy, it's been announced that Universal has hired The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell to helm the upcoming Wolfman reboot starring Ryan Gosling...

We recently found out that Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, First Man) had signed on to play the lead in Universal's Wolfman reboot, and the project has now found a director.

According to Variety, The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell is in negotiations to helm the movie. The fan-favorite filmmaker will also work on the treatment for the film, based on an original idea of his own. He won't actually pen the full script, however, as that'll be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black).

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the reboot is expected to be a modern-day retelling of the classic tale. It's also been described as being "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist." Gosling will play an anchorman who is bitten by a werewolf and embarks in some carnivorous lunar activities of his own.

The "Dark Universe" may be no more, but Universal is hoping to follow up the success of The Invisible Man with an entire series of films based on the classic monsters. Along with The Wolfman, the likes of Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, Dexter Fletcher's Renfield, and Paul Feig's Dark Army are also in development.