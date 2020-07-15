THE LOST BOYS Stage Musical In The Works; Will Focus On The Origins Of Keifer Sutherland's David

In addition to The CW's upcoming reboot, a stage musical based on the late Joel Schumacher's vampire classic The Lost Boys is also in development, which will focus on a young David (Keifer Sutherland)...

If you've always wanted to see the origins of The Lost Boys play out on Broadway, you're in luck!

According to a report from Syfy, a prequel stage musical to the late Joel Schumacher's '80s classic is in the works. A Lost Boys Story will focus on a younger David (played by Keifer Sutherland in the movie) as he arrives to America from Lithuania and winds up at an orphanage run by eventual head vampire Max (Edward Herrmann).

Musician G Tom Mac - who wrote the movie’s haunting track, “Cry Little Sister" - composed the score, and revealed that the show is almost finished while giving us a better idea of what to expect from the story.

"At 17-18 [years old], he hits the road, and that’s when he picks up the other vampires and basically creates a family with the three other guys," Mac explains. "They all come from different walks of life in Middle America, the Midwest, Arizona, and then they head to California. That’s when all the good stuff starts. We tried to take a twist, whereby we know the story of the movie, but we don’t know how it all got there. And in the musical, we do. It’s very much a story of immortality, but it’s also a story about how people in their 20s think they’re immortal, anyway. It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture."

All of the music is actually available via Spotify right now, and Mac also shot some promotional music videos to better illustrate his ideas for what the show would look like.

