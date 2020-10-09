THE OMEN Prequel From THE CONJURING Writers May Still Be In The Works At 20th Century Studios

We assumed the planned prequel to horror classic The Omen had been shelved after Fox was bought out by Disney, but it sounds like the project may still be a go at 20th Century Studios. Check it out...

Reports that Fox was working on a prequel to The Omen did the rounds quite some time ago, but with no updates since and Disney's recent acquisition of the studio's assets, we had assumed it must be destined to languish in development hell (no pun). However, it looks like the project may still be on track.

During a new interview, writers Chad and Carey Hayes (The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2) indicated that the prequel may still have a pulse.

“We did the prequel to The Omen, which is also sitting over at Fox, that, rumor has it, that it is going into production,” Chad told ComicBook.com. “So we’ll see what happens.” Carey added, “We get to tell you where Damien came from. It was really fun. That was great.”

As anyone who's seen Richard Donner 1976 original will know, Damian - the Antichrist - was adopted by diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) as a baby and only began to manifest demonic abilities at the age of 5. His father was Satan and his real mother was a jackal, so any kind of origin story for the character should certainly be... interesting.

Antonio Campos (Christine) was said to be in line to direct the prequel back in 2016, but even if the project does find a new lease of life at 20th Century Studios, it's unlikely hed still be attached.