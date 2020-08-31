THE STAND: CBS All Access Releases First Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Stephen King Adaptation

CBS All Access has shared our first look at some footage from the upcoming The Stand miniseries via a brief teaser trailer. It's not much, bit it should give fans a better idea of what to expect...

Following the announcement that Stephen King's The Stand will premiere on December 17th, CBS All Access has released the first trailer.

At just 30 second long this is the very definition of a teaser, but it does mange to squeeze in quite a few shots fans of the novel should recognize. We see Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young) encounter Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) in a dream, Stu Redman’s (James Marsden) internment at Stovington, Larry and Rita’s journey through New York City, and more.

We also get a glimpse of Alexander Skarsgård as the demonic Randall Flagg and some of the terrifying visions he sends to the protagonists.

For those unfamiliar with King's novel, The Stand deals with a global pandemic (yes, it's a scarily prescient tale) known as "Captain Tripps" which wipes out 99% of the world's population. The survivors are immune to the disease, but are ultimately forced to fight each other as some are drawn to a the light (Abagail), and others to darkness (Flagg).

New Mutants director Josh Boone, who was the driving force behind all previous attempts to adapt the book, will direct, write, and produce the upcoming series.

Check out the teaser below along with some recently released stills, and let us know if you plan on checking this out in the comments.