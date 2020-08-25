THE STAND Stephen King Adaptation Sets December Premiere Date - Check Out A New Promo Poster

A small screen adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand found a new lease of life on CBS last year, and we finally have an official premiere date for the 9-episode limited series along with a promo poster...

It was announced last year that CBS All Access would air a 9-episode miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's masterful post-apocalyptic horror novel The Stand, and now we finally have an official premiere date.

It was announced today that The Stand will premiere on CBS All Access on December 17, with the episodes airing on a weekly basis.

The series stars James Marsden as principal protagonist Stu Redman, Amber Heard as the conflicted Nadine Cross, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, and Alexander Skarsgård as the demonic Randall Flagg.

For those unfamiliar with King's novel, The Stand deals with a global pandemic (yes, it's a scarily prescient tale) known as "Captain Tripps" which wipes out 99% of the world's population. The survivors are immune to the disease, but are ultimately forced to fight each other as some are drawn to a the light (Abagail), and others to darkness (Flagg).

New Mutants director Josh Boone, who was the driving force behind all previous attempts to adapt the book, will direct, write, and produce the upcoming series.

Check out the new poster below along with some recently released stills, and keep an eye out for the first trailer.