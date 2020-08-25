THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Reboot Loses Directors A Week Into Production After Creative Differences

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot was a week into production in Bulgaria when the film's directors departed over creative differences, and that's led to Legendary Pictures enlisting a new filmmaker!

Deadline is reporting that the upcoming reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has hit a serious roadblock. Just one week after production started in Bulgaria, directors Ryan and Andy Tohill (The Dig) have parted ways with Legendary Pictures over creative differences. That's led to shooting being halted, and a new director being found in David Blue Garcia.

The studio was unhappy with what the brothers had shot over the past week, though no specifics have been shared about what was so bad about their work.

Garcia is an Emmy-winning director/cinematographer who made his feature debut was the $58,000 Tejano, which premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival before landing on HBO in January. He's also shot a huge number of commercials for brands like Verizon, Fisher Price, and T-Mobile.

Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez is producing this remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and previously praised the Tohills as being the perfect fit for the film with a vision that "is exactly what the fans want. It’s violent, exciting, and so depraved that it will stay with you forever." Unfortunately, it seems that isn't what Legendary Pictures wanted.

The plan for this take on the iconic property is to pick up where the original film left off, and the screenplay was penned by Chris Thomas Devlin. No cast members or a release date has been shared.

Click HERE for more The Texas Chainsaw Massacre news from CBM!