THE THING Director John Carpenter Is Teaming With Blumhouse To Reboot The Classic Horror Franchise

2011's remake of The Thing , which served as a prequel to the original film, didn't leave much of lasting impact, but legendary filmmaker John Carpenter is now teaming with Blumhouse for a new version!

The Thing franchise lives!

Director of the 1982 horror classic, John Carpenter, confirmed during a panel at the 2020 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal that he's developing a reboot with Blumhouse Productions. Upon receiving the Cheval Noir award, the filmmaker was asked whether he has a new project in development with founder and CEO Jason Blum.

"I have? I don’t know about that," Carpenter responded. "But we’ve talked about - I think he’s going to be working on The Thing, rebooting The Thing. I’m involved with that, maybe. Down the road."

Unfortunately, the legendary filmmaker did not specify whether this will be a prequel or sequel. Kurt Russell returning to star in whatever form this reboot takes would surely be appreciated by fans.

The 2011 film served as a prequel to Carpenter's classic film which, upon release, flopped at the box office and received negative reviews. In the years that followed, it became revered as one of the best horror films ever made, and was itself a remake of 1951's The Thing From Another World.

There are countless directions another story set in that world could take, and while Blumhouse's Fantasy Island remake bombed, the studio is almost certainly riding high after The Invisible Man's success.

