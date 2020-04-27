THE INCREDIBLE HULK Fan-Made Poster Brings "Rulk" Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

While it remains unlikely that The Hulk is going to get another solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this incredible fan-made poster brings the Jade Giant - and "Rulk" - to the big screen...

The Incredible Hulk was released shortly after Iron Man in 2008, but it didn't receive the same acclaim as the latter, and a sequel has never ended up happening. Much of that boils down to complicated distribution rights issues with Universal Pictures, and it now appears as if the Jade Giant's future lies on the small screen thanks to the She-Hulk TV series coming to Disney+.

Rumour has it that the show will introduce Red Hulk, but this amazing new fan-made poster imagines what it would look like if that character would take centre stage in "The Inc red ible Hulk."

As great as it will be to see this all play out on television in the not too distant future, the emergence of "Rulk" and his battle against the Green Goliath feels fitting for theaters, but that's sadly not going to happen with those rights issues still posing problems for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Would you guys like to see a Hulk sequel take on this form if it were to become a reality?

