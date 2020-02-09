AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Robert Downey Jr. Says He's "All Done" Being The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame killed off Tony Stark for good after he used the Infinity Stones to destroy Thanos and his army, and the actor has now reiterated that he's "all done" with his MCU obligations...

Robert Downey Jr. had a legendary run as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that came to an end with Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Tony Stark unleashed the power of the Infinity Stones to destroy Thanos and his army, but it was a decision which came at the cost of his own life.

While there have been rumblings about Downey reprising the role in the animated What If? series coming to Disney+, there's also a pretty compelling fan theory that the actor will get the chance to return as an A.I. when Ironheart finally joins the MCU. However, based on recent comments from Iron Man star, it doesn't sound like anything like that is on his radar...well, not for now, at least.

Talking on the SmartLess Podcast, Downey confirmed that he's finished playing Tony Stark, and replied with a simple "that's all done" when discussing any future obligations to this shared world.

This isn't a surprise, but we've learned to never say never when it comes to this shared world, and there are still rumblings online that Downey has shot a cameo of some sort for Black Widow. We'll have to wait and see on that front, of course, but it's possible it will just be archive footage from Iron Man 2.

Are you hoping to see more Iron Man in the MCU?