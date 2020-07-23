BEAUTY AND THE BEAST And IRON MAN Topped The North American Box Office This Past Weekend

It was another weird weekend at the box office a few days ago, with the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie starring Emma Watson taking the #1 spot over three years after it was originally released...

New theatrical releases remain a long way off, and it now looks like we won't get to see anything brand new until Tenet rolls out into some theaters this September. The handful of North America theaters which are able to open despite the COVID-19 pandemic have resorted to showing older content, and this past weekend saw Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast take the #1 spot.

Playing in 527 locations, Deadline reports that the movie which stars Emma Watson and Luke Evans made a total of $467,000. This marks the fourth time it's reached the top of the box office after staying at #1 for three weeks upon its initial big screen release back in 2017.

Not far behind was 2008's Iron Man, another classic Disney title. Clearly, a lot of moviegoers jumped at the chance to relive the Armoured Avengers first solo outing on the big screen (remember, many kids won't have had the opportunity to see it in theaters when it was first released).

The biggest new release was Relic with $164,174, and you can check out our review by clicking here.

As for Beauty and the Beast, it now joins other box office "hits" in the COVID-19 era, including Jurassic Park, Zootopia, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

10. Jaws - $102,000

9. Most Wanted - $103,000

8. Ghostbusters - $105,000

7. Gremlins - $155,000

6. Relic - $177,500

5. Goonies - $202,000

4. Jurassic Park - $210,000

3. Bohemian Rhapsody - $240,000

2. Iron Man - $430,000

1. Beauty and the Beast - $467,000