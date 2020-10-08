Disney+ Promo Video Tracks IRON MAN's Armor Evolution Through The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr. first suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Armoured Avenger in 2008's Iron Man, wearing a makeshift suit he created in a cave. It was all uphill from there, of course, and Tony Stark went from donning armour which essentially had a battery life to nanotechnology which could change in response to his very thoughts.
Now, a Disney+ promo video tracks the changes Iron Man's armour went through over the years in this shared world, kicking off with the Mark I suit before culminating with the Mark 85 version seen in Avengers: Endgame. We didn't physically see Tony don 85 versions of his armour, of course, as most of those were created between the events The Avengers and Iron Man 3.
Sharing the video is a reminder to fans that they can relive Iron Man's story in the MCU thanks to Disney+, but the absence of Spider-Man: Homecoming means they'll miss out on one armour!
That can't be helped due to Sony Pictures distributing the web-slinger's movies, though The Incredible Hulk and Ant-Man and The Wasp remain absent from the streaming service. The latter is being added a few days from now, but there are currently no plans for the former to be put on Disney+.
Check out the video below:
