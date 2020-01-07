IRON MAN VR: Check Out The Launch Trailer For The Long Delayed Marvel Video Game

Virtual Reality video games haven't really taken off the way many people expected, but Iron Man VR is finally coming to the PlayStation VR this Friday, and you can check out the launch trailer right here.

Originally set for release back in May, Iron Man VR will finally arrive on the PlayStation VR this Friday.

It's been a long time coming after a number of delays over the summer, and while Virtual Reality gaming doesn't appear to be a major part of the next generation of consoles, it certainly has its fair share of fans! Plus, who wouldn't want to step inside Iron Man's iconic red and gold armour?

"I personally believe this game is an important statement about virtual reality," Ryan Payton, director at Camouflaj, tells PlayStation.Blog. "VR is technology that’s been around for decades, yet only now is something that lives in the homes of not only millions of people around the globe, but in the living rooms of millions of PlayStation 4 users."

"We built this game for you all — a PS VR-exclusive game where nearly every major aspect of the game was designed to best utilize the PlayStation VR headset and PlayStation Move motion controllers," he continued. "I truly hope you find Marvel’s Iron Man VR to be the kind of big, ambitious, VR-only game you’ve been wanting."

Check out the Iron Man VR launch trailer below:





