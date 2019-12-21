Marvel Makes The Case For IRON MAN 3 To Be Considered A Christmas Movie

With Disney+ listing Iron Man 3 as a Christmas movie, Marvel makes the case that the blockbuster movie belongs on the holiday list right next to films like Die Hard and Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol .

But even more so than the others, we believe Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie because the essence of the story revolves around Tony going through hardships and coming out the other side to see the wrong in his ways. That’s the spirit of Christmas.

Tony at the beginning of the movie is much different than Tony at the end of the movie. All along we’ve seen him tinkering with new versions of the Iron Man suit, and it’s not until he’s destroyed all of them that he comes to his own conclusion: “My armor was never a distraction or a hobby. It was a cocoon. And now, I’m a changed man.”

There’s always going to be an ongoing debate about what makes a movie a true Christmas movie, and maybe you agree with our declaration that Iron Man 3 belongs in this category, maybe you don’t. But it’s hard to argue with the holiday setting, the gift-giving, the repenting for past mistakes, and Tony wanting to be better — not just for himself but the people around him, too.

