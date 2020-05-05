IRONHEART Disney+ Series Rumored To Be Scheduled For Production Late Next Year

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that Marvel was developing a Disney+ series focusing on Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, and a new report is now claiming that production is scheduled for late 2021...

Last November, we reported on a rumor that an Ironheart series was in the works for the Disney+ streaming service, and now we may have an update on the show's status.

According to The Cinema Spot, the series is now in "active development," and Marvel Studios is eyeing a possible late 2021 shoot-date. The report claims to be an exclusive, but, again, this is not the first we've heard of Marvel's (potential) small-screen plans for Riri Williams.

Apparently, the studio is taking pitches right now, but no writer has been "formerly attached as showrunner" yet.

How much stock should we put in this? Well, both sources have been hit and miss in the past, but Williams has become very popular since she debuted back in 2015, so Marvel introducing the character to serve as an eventual replacement for Tony Stark/Iron Man moving forward in the MCU would certainly make sense.

If true, Ironheart could go on to join the likes of Stature, Kate Bishop and Wiccan in the Young Avengers - a series which is also rumored to be coming to Disney+ at some point.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Would you be interested in an Ironheart Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments, and keep an eye on CBM for updates.