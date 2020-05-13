IRONHEART: Jaw-Dropping Fan-Art Brings Riri Williams Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

There continue to be rumblings that Ironheart is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the not too distant future, and this amazing fan-art shows what she could look like in live-action...

Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame when he used the Infinity Stones to put an end to Thanos once and for all. With Robert Downey Jr.'s time as the Armoured Avenger now at an end, fans are curious about whether someone else could take on the mantle, and Ironheart's name is one we keep hearing come up again and again.

There are already rumours that Riri Williams is getting her own Disney+ TV series, and while there are conflicting opinions about whether it should be Riri or Morgan Stark beneath the helmet, this is definitely a character who could have a lot of potential in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, thanks to artist Raf Grassetti (who previously shared some artwork showing what he thinks Nova could look like on the big screen), we have some amazing fan-art depicting a "live-action" Ironheart.

The character looks phenomenal, and would definitely work on screen. Ironheart has donned a number of costumes during her short tenure in the Marvel Universe, but this is a good look for the hero. Whether it will happen remains to be seen, as that show is only rumoured to be in the works.

What do you guys think about this take on Ironheart?

