LEGO Launches Amazing New Art Line With IRON MAN And STAR WARS Sets

Fancy having some LEGO actually hanging on your wall? Well, LEGO's new Art line means you can do exactly that, and the first wave of sets include some based on Iron Man and some Star Wars characters...

LEGO has today revealed a new series of "Art" sets which mean you will soon be able to hang the iconic brand's products on your wall. As well as those based on Andy Warhol's work and The Beatles, there's going to be an Iron Man set based on the character's appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a Star Wars set revolving around the franchise's Sith villains.

They're all around 3000 pieces, and builders have the option of creating three different images. In the case of Iron Man, there's the Mark III armour, the Hulkbuster armour, and the Mark LXXXV from Avengers: Endgame. However, if you want all three on display, you'll need to buy the set three times, and if you want to create that one large image...you'll need to buy three sets!

That's obviously the big catch here, and the same applies to the Star Wars ones with Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren the individual options, with all three combining to make one large Darth Vader image. They're undeniably cool, but with a $120 price tag, you'll be spending a lot of cash if you want all three individual pictures or that larger banner (if it's both, that's a total of $720).

Check out the LEGO sets below:



LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man – Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork.

LEGO Star Wars The Sith – Celebrate iconic villains from a galaxy far, far away with this 3-in-1 portrait set. Choose between portraits that pay tribute to the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, or take the artwork to the next level by combining three sets into an ultimate Darth Vader wall piece. The soundtrack means the Force will be with fans as they create their very own piece of wall art while listing to music from the films and fun stories from Star Wars.