Robert Downey Jr. Talks IRON MAN Return, SPIDER-MAN Rumors, Lou Ferrigno Hates MCU Hulk, & More Marvel News

We have a lot to delve into with this roundup of Marvel news, as Robert Downey Jr. addresses whether he would return as Iron Man, new details emerge about Spidey's future, and more MCU set photos surface!

Marvel Won't Resurrect Dead Actors With CGI



Marvel Studios has frequently used CGI to make its actors look younger (Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel, for example) but Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso recently made it clear in an interview with "We haven't considered that."



Will Robert Downey Jr. Return As Iron Man?

During an interview to promote Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. was inevitably asked about making a possible return to the MCU as Iron Man following the character's demise in Avengers: Endgame.



"Yeah anything could happen," he initially responded before clarifying his current stance: "As far as I'm concerned I've hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now where they're trying a bunch of other stuff. I'm excited for them to see how all of that goes. It's hard to project but we got a lot of other stuff we want to do."



In other words, we probably shouldn't bank on seeing the Armoured Avenger back in the MCU!



Josh Hartnett Addresses Spider-Man Casting Rumors



30 Days of Night star Josh Hartnett is starting to make something of an acting comeback and when



"I didn’t turn down Spider-Man," he confirms. "I don’t know where that came from. I’d only turned down Superman as a straight-up offer. But I was, at that time of my career, where a lot of people were asking me to do those types of movies. I’m a little bit outside of the box and had the leverage to do that, and that’s the direction I chose."



No, The New Mutants Isn't In The MCU



Over the weekend, a post on the D23 website mentioned the release of The New Mutants trailer and included a piece of information that really got fans talking when it described the movie as "a seriously electrifying new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe."



As this surprise addition to the MCU started gaining traction on social media, the entire post was removed from the site as it was clearly a mistake...unless they revealed something they shouldn't have, of course! That seems highly unlikely, though, as Kevin Feige plans to reboot the X-Men.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos Sebastian Stan was spotted filming a scene for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night with Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl - check out the photos! https://t.co/hCvmnprbq5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

Some slightly better quality versions of those recent set photos from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been revealed, and you can click the link above for more shots of Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and the villainous Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

Lou Ferrigno Isn't A Fan Of The MCU's Hulk



Lou Ferrigno played the Green Goliath in The Incredible Hulk TV series and would later be used by Marvel Studios to provide the character's voice. That changed shortly after Mark Ruffalo was cast, and the actor has now revealed that he's not a fan of what's happened to the Jade Giant.



"Today you got all this CGI and everything. I don’t know what direction the Hulk is going," he recently told "That’s why a lot of people go back, they refer back to the series because it’s more organic, more authentic." He added that he's also not a fan of the character's current appearance. Lou Ferrigno played the Green Goliath in The Incredible Hulk TV series and would later be used by Marvel Studios to provide the character's voice. That changed shortly after Mark Ruffalo was cast, and the actor has now revealed that he's not a fan of what's happened to the Jade Giant.he recently told FabTV He added that he's also not a fan of the character's current appearance. "Because it’s CGI, and nothing can replace what Bill Bixby and I did," Ferrigno said. "And the way Disney is shaping it, I’m not very impressed with it. It needs to be a creature. They’ve taken away the chemistry. That’s why a lot of people go back to the series. I have thousands of fans coming up and telling me how much they’re not happy with the way the Hulk looks."

How Will Spider-Man Swing Between The MCU And SUMC?



Take this with a pinch of salt, but the



They say that the events of Sony's movies will only be referenced in Spider-Man's movies and not any other MCU releases. Even then, they won't have any real impact on what happens to Spidey in the MCU but those adventures will affect the films Sony releases.



Sersi And Black Knight Get Close On The Set Of Eternals Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming Marvel movie #Eternals! https://t.co/TMVBIo324O — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

Once again, we have some higher quality shots from an upcoming Marvel Studios production and, this time, it's Eternals that gets the spotlight. As you can see in the gallery above, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted as Sersi and Black Knight in their civilian guises getting close (rumour has it that they'll be involved in a romantic relationship which is forbidden by the Eternals).

Moon Knight's Production Start Date



We're getting closer to seeing Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and casting news might be right around the corner if a report from



An Update, Of Sorts, From Hailee Steinfeld On Hawkeye I got to meet Hailee Steinfeld at her meet and greet in NY. When I asked her if she would play Kate Bishop in Disney Plus’s Hawkeye, she said “no comment” with a laugh and a smile. Maybe the talks are still going on and there’s hope Hailee can become Kate Bishop. from r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers

This weekend, we got conflicting reports about Hawkeye being delayed "indefinitely" and it was mentioned that Marvel Studios' attempts to cast Hailee Steinfeld could have factored into that.



She currently has a deal with Apple TV which complicates matters, but one fan has taken to Reddit to claim that they got a "no comment" from the actress when they met her at a recent event.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Hits Some Real Delays #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier filming in Puerto Rico reportedly delayed. (See link/images) Note it says they were to be there several weeks. #sebastianstan #anthonymackie



[Series] The Falcon and the Winter Soldier habría cancelado su rodaje en Puerto Rico https://t.co/1aoFks6vXQ pic.twitter.com/Jo8PV59lHa — Falcon&WinterSoldier&Loki! (@FWSupdates) January 12, 2020

This isn't anything too major to worry about, but production in Puerto Rico on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been delayed by a number of weeks due to adverse weather conditions.



There are ways around this and Marvel Studios will likely shuffle things around rather than completely halt production, but we'll be sure to let you guys know if anything further is revealed.

