Full List Of BAFTA 2020 Winners Revealed; Joaquin Phoenix Wins For JOKER But Blasts Lack Of Diversity

To check out the full list of winners for this year's BAFTAs, hit the "Next" button below:





Best Film WINNER: 1917 The Irishman Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite Best Director WINNER: 1917 – Sam Mendes The Irishman – Martin Scorsese Joker - Todd Phillips Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Last night, the BAFTAs took place in London, England, and with the Academy Awards just one week away, all eyes were on this ceremony just to see what bearing it might have for the Oscars. Time will tell on that front, but Sam Mendes' 1917 once again dominated proceedings (you can read our review of the World War I movie by clicking here ).However, Joker still got plenty of attention and the DC Comics adaptation ended up walking away with another "Best Actor" award for the Clown Prince of Crime himself, Joaquin Phoenix.Unexpectedly, Phoenix used his acceptance speech as a chance to criticise the BAFTAs for not better representing diverse actors and filmmakers, something they've often come under fire for.he says in the video above.