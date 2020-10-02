Joaquin Phoenix's JOKER Academy Award Acceptance Speech Now Available To Watch Online
As you'll now doubt be aware by now, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Todd Philips' Joker at the Academy Awards last night, and his acceptance speech has now been released online...
Although Joker
lost out on the Best Picture Oscar to Bong Joon Ho's masterful Parasite
at last night's Academy Awards, Joaquin Phoenix did win Best Actor
for his stunning lead performance, and his acceptance speech has now been officially released online by ABC.
As he has done all throughout this awards season, Phoenix used his platform to touch on several environmental, social and political issues he feels passionate about. He also urged those in attendance to support each other and not be so quick to "cancel each other out for past mistakes."
The actor finished by paying emotional tribute to his late brother River Phoenix. "When he was seventeen, my brother wrote this lyric, and he said, 'Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.'"
The video is region-protected, so if you like outside of the US we also have a transcript of Phoenix's speech below.
"I think whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. We are talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one race, one belief, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, exploit and use another with impunity.
Now, I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel at times, hard to work with. And I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that's where we're at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity."
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Makup
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"I’m Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
