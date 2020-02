Joaquin Phoenix's JOKER Academy Award Acceptance Speech Now Available To Watch Online

"I think whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. We are talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one race, one belief, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, exploit and use another with impunity.



Now, I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel at times, hard to work with. And I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that's where we're at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity."

Althoughlost out on the Best Picture Oscar to Bong Joon Ho's masterfulat last night's Academy Awards, Joaquin Phoenix did win Best Actor for his stunning lead performance, and his acceptance speech has now been officially released online by ABC.As he has done all throughout this awards season, Phoenix used his platform to touch on several environmental, social and political issues he feels passionate about. He also urged those in attendance to support each other and not be so quick to "cancel each other out for past mistakes."The actor finished by paying emotional tribute to his late brother River Phoenix.The video is region-protected, so if you like outside of the US we also have a transcript of Phoenix's speech below.To check out the full list of Academy Award winners, hit the next button below.