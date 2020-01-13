JOKER Director Todd Philips Says He's "Beyond Humbled" By The Film's 11 Oscar Nominations

"Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message."

picked up a record 11 Academy Award nominations this morning - including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Philips - and the filmmaker has now taken to Instagram to show his appreciation.In the post, Philips explains the thinking behind taking an "indie approach" to a big studio project, and says he's "deeply honored" by the recognition the film has received.Phoenix is a favorite to pick up the Best Actor Oscar after his Golden Globe win, but the movie will face some stiff competition in the Best Picture category. Ifwas to dance away with the award, it would make history as the first ever comic book movie to do so.Do you think the Clown Prince of Crime's first solo outing has a shot? Let us know in the comments, and check out the full list of nominations below.