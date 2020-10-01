JOKER Is Now On Blu-Ray - Check Out A BTS Featurette Snippet With Joaquin Phoenix & Todd Phillips

Go behind-the-scenes of #JokerMovie. Own it on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray today. pic.twitter.com/iTHSMoXk5F — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) January 10, 2020

To view the results for all of the major categories, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”



BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”



BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Todd Phillips'is now available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray, and the timing couldn't be better, as the controversial film picked up several Golden Globe wins and BAFTA nominations this past week.To mark the movie's home release, Warner Bros. has shared a brief snippet from one of the behind-the-scenes featurettes that'll be included in the disc's bonus content. The video finds Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix commenting on what they believe the other brought to the production.Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture earlier this week, while composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the award for her superb, haunting score, becoming only the second woman to ever win Best Original Score at the Golden Globes, and the first to win solo.Check out a full list of the winners below, and let us know if you plan on picking up Joker on Blu-ray.