JOKER Is Returning To Cinemas In The UK & Ireland This Summer - With A Live Orchestra

Joker will return to theaters in The UK and Ireland this summer for a limited run, and there's a big incentive for fans to go back for another viewing of Todd Phillips' film, which is nominated for several major gongs at this coming Monday's Academy Awards.



JOKER Director Todd Philips Says He's "Beyond Humbled" By The Film's 11 Oscar Nominations

It's been announced that all screenings of the movie will be accompanied by a live orchestra performing Hildur Guðnadóttir's stunning, Oscar-nominated score.



"I'm thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra," Guðnadóttir said. "When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I'm so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too."



Phillips added: "I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with SENBLA and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert. I think it's a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir's haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix's descent into madness as Arthur."



The Joker – Live in Concert tour dates are as follows:



April 30 – London Eventim Apollo

May 15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 16 – Hull Bonus Arena

May 17 – York Barbican

May 19 – Dublin Bord Gais J

une 21 – Cardiff Millennium Centre

June 24 – Sheffield City Hall

June 25 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

June 28 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

June 29 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

June 30 – Bath Forum

July 1 – Brighton Dome

July 2 – Poole Lighthouse

July 5 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

July 6 – Edinburgh Usher Hall



Any interest in checking this out? Tickets are available From



Joker was one of our top 10 comic book movies of the past decade. You can find out what the other nine were below.



Simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!



X-Men: Days of Future Past



First Class was a damn good time, but for me, DOFP just clinched the #10 spot.



With Days Of Future Past, Bryan Singer returned to the genre he helped define (he's a controversial figure these days, but facts are facts), and arguably delivered the strongest entry in the X-franchise to date. Matthew Vaughn did do a fine job with First Class, and while DOFP works as a direct continuation, it also manages to bridge the gap between the earlier films in a way that pleased most fans of the franchise.



If you were never high on Fox's X-movies then this probably didn't do much to sway you, but if you were already invested I think you'll agree that this (loose) adaptation of the classic comic book storyline was something special.



Powerful, funny, exciting, and signifying a new beginning for the younger cast (okay, that didn't work out so well, but still) while serving as a fitting swansong for some of the originals, Days of Future Past would wind up being the last great X-Men entry under the Fox banner. will return to theaters in The UK and Ireland this summer for a limited run, and there's a big incentive for fans to go back for another viewing of Todd Phillips' film, which is nominated for several major gongs at this coming Monday's Academy Awards.It's been announced that all screenings of the movie will be accompanied by a live orchestra performing Hildur Guðnadóttir's stunning, Oscar-nominated score.Guðnadóttir said.Phillips added:Thetour dates are as follows:Any interest in checking this out? Tickets are available From February 7th. was one of our top 10 comic book movies of the past decade. You can find out what the other nine were below.was a damn good time, but for me,just clinched the #10 spot.With, Bryan Singer returned to the genre he helped define (he's a controversial figure these days, but facts are facts), and arguably delivered the strongest entry in the X-franchise to date. Matthew Vaughn did do a fine job with, and whileworks as a direct continuation, it also manages to bridge the gap between the earlier films in a way that pleased most fans of the franchise.If you were never high on Fox's X-movies then this probably didn't do much to sway you, but if you were already invested I think you'll agree that this (loose) adaptation of the classic comic book storyline was something special.Powerful, funny, exciting, and signifying a new beginning for the younger cast (okay, that didn't work out so well, but still) while serving as a fitting swansong for some of the originals,would wind up being the last greatentry under the Fox banner.

Blue is The Warmest Color



You'll probably be surprised to see this here, but Abdel Kechiche Blue is the Warmest Color is indeed based on a graphic novel by Julie Maroh. It's also one of the most profound, poignant meditations on love and loss you're ever likely to see.



With a pair of fearlessly raw performances from Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos at its core, BITWC charts the relationship of two women from their early high-school years to adulthood, as they grow together and ultimately fall apart.



It's a truly astonishing piece of cinema on many levels, and if you're willing to give a very different sort of comic book adaptation a go (and you have three hours to spare!), please seek it out. You'll probably be surprised to see this here, but Abdel Kechicheis indeed based on a graphic novel by Julie Maroh. It's also one of the most profound, poignant meditations on love and loss you're ever likely to see.With a pair of fearlessly raw performances from Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos at its core,charts the relationship of two women from their early high-school years to adulthood, as they grow together and ultimately fall apart.It's a truly astonishing piece of cinema on many levels, and if you're willing to give a very different sort of comic book adaptation a go (and you have three hours to spare!), please seek it out.

Black Panther

The only superhero movie in history to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and with good reason.



Right from the get-go, Black Panther sets out to establish itself as something a little different from the movies we're used to seeing in the MCU. In some ways it is very much a Marvel Studios film (in the case of the overly CGI-infused climax, to its detriment), but for the most part, BP is not interested in sticking to the formula, and is not shy about admitting that it has something to say. Yes, the movie does get political - but because the message is so integral to the plot and the characters' motivations, it feels organic and never comes across like it's being overly preachy.



Overrated? Not in my book. Slight pacing issues early on and some video game-y FX aside, Ryan Coogler's exciting, powerful and thought-provoking film remains one of Marvel Studios' strongest entries. The only superhero movie in history to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and with good reason.Right from the get-go,sets out to establish itself as something a little different from the movies we're used to seeing in the MCU. In some ways it is very much a Marvel Studios film (in the case of the overly CGI-infused climax, to its detriment), but for the most part, BP is not interested in sticking to the formula, and is not shy about admitting that it has something to say. Yes, the movie does get political - but because the message is so integral to the plot and the characters' motivations, it feels organic and never comes across like it's being overly preachy.Overrated? Not in my book. Slight pacing issues early on and some video game-y FX aside, Ryan Coogler's exciting, powerful and thought-provoking film remains one of Marvel Studios' strongest entries.

Man of Steel



Highly divisive upon its release and panned by many critics, Man of Steel is now considered to be a seriously underrated movie by many fans.



Zack Snyder's take on the iconic DC hero was widely criticized for being too "grimdark," but look beyond the visual aesthetics and more somber tone (when compared to the Richard Donner movies, at least) and the brighter themes most closely associated with the character do shine through. The movie also features some incredible action sequences, a career-best performance from Henry Cavill in the lead, and a stunning score from Hans Zimmer.



There are some problems, but, for the most part, Snyder succeeded in rebooting Superman for the modern era, and laid the groundwork for Warner Bros.' shared DC movie universe. Granted, things didn't quite work out moving forward - but Man of Steel was a fine start. Highly divisive upon its release and panned by many critics,is now considered to be a seriously underrated movie by many fans.Zack Snyder's take on the iconic DC hero was widely criticized for being too "grimdark," but look beyond the visual aesthetics and more somber tone (when compared to the Richard Donner movies, at least) and the brighter themes most closely associated with the character do shine through. The movie also features some incredible action sequences, a career-best performance from Henry Cavill in the lead, and a stunning score from Hans Zimmer.There are some problems, but, for the most part, Snyder succeeded in rebooting Superman for the modern era, and laid the groundwork for Warner Bros.' shared DC movie universe. Granted, things didn't quite work out moving forward - butwas a fine start.

Joker



All of the hullabaloo surrounding Joker in the buildup to its release proved to be totally unfounded, but the movie still remains a controversial and highly divisive film. While I certainly understand some of the criticism that has been leveled at it, I believe Todd Philips' Joker is a stunning achievement overall.



It is not an easy watch, there's no doubt about that. If you're looking for some comic book movie escapism this is not the movie for you. It's violent, disturbing, and pretty much unrelentingly bleak. But it's also a stunningly shot, haunting character piece with a mesmerizing score from Hildur Gudnadottir and a truly outstanding central performance.



It definitely won't be for everyone and one could argue that Phillips does revel in nihilism to some extent, but at the end of the day this is an R-rated origin story for one of the most deranged, murderous villains in fiction, and the film reflects that. It may not make you feel good, but it will make you feel something, and sometimes that's enough. All of the hullabaloo surroundingin the buildup to its release proved to be totally unfounded, but the movie still remains a controversial and highly divisive film. While I certainly understand some of the criticism that has been leveled at it, I believe Todd Philips'is a stunning achievement overall.It is not an easy watch, there's no doubt about that. If you're looking for some comic book movie escapism this is not the movie for you. It's violent, disturbing, and pretty much unrelentingly bleak. But it's also a stunningly shot, haunting character piece with a mesmerizing score from Hildur Gudnadottir and a truly outstanding central performance.It definitely won't be for everyone and one could argue that Phillips does revel in nihilism to some extent, but at the end of the day this is an R-rated origin story for one of the most deranged, murderous villains in fiction, and the film reflects that. It may not make you feel good, but it will make you feel something, and sometimes that's enough.

Guardians of the Galaxy



Guardians of the Galaxy may not be Marvel Studios' best movie, but it might well be the most purely entertaining. James Gunn took a relatively obscure Marvel Comics team and made them a household name with a hugely enjoyable, frequently hilarious space-set adventure.



One of the main selling points is the terrific ensemble cast, who manage to make their motley crew of A-holes endearing... even if they don't seem particularly likable at first.



It is a little overstuffed and not all of the gags land, but with a movie so funny, exciting, heartfelt, and just brilliantly odd, those complaints fall into the nitpick category. may not be Marvel Studios' best movie, but it might well be the most purely entertaining. James Gunn took a relatively obscure Marvel Comics team and made them a household name with a hugely enjoyable, frequently hilarious space-set adventure.One of the main selling points is the terrific ensemble cast, who manage to make their motley crew of A-holes endearing... even if they don't seem particularly likable at first.It is a little overstuffed and not all of the gags land, but with a movie so funny, exciting, heartfelt, and just brilliantly odd, those complaints fall into the nitpick category.

Snowpiercer



Based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Korean director Bong Joon-ho's first English-language film is nothing short of a masterpiece.



Bolstered by an excellent ensemble cast (Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Tilda Swinton are the standouts), Snowpiercer is a hugely ambitious, visually stunning and, ultimately, very moving futuristic epic.



It's pretty much unrelentingly bleak and there's not much levity to be found on the ice-cold locomotive as it races towards its inevitable destruction, but if you allow yourself to be absorbed into this frozen world and its desperate, but steadfastly heroic characters, you'll be rewarded with a truly unforgettable experience. Based on the French graphic novel, Korean director Bong Joon-ho's first English-language film is nothing short of a masterpiece.Bolstered by an excellent ensemble cast (Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Tilda Swinton are the standouts),is a hugely ambitious, visually stunning and, ultimately, very moving futuristic epic.It's pretty much unrelentingly bleak and there's not much levity to be found on the ice-cold locomotive as it races towards its inevitable destruction, but if you allow yourself to be absorbed into this frozen world and its desperate, but steadfastly heroic characters, you'll be rewarded with a truly unforgettable experience.

Avengers: Endgame



What is left to say about Avengers: Endgame? The Russo Brothers' epic superhero ensemble succeeds as a culmination of a sprawling 22-movie saga, a love letter to those previous installments, and as a tribute to the characters we've been invested in for the past 11 years.



Perhaps the most impressive thing about the film is how well balanced it is. Genuinely hilarious scenes are followed by much darker (this one gets surprisingly violent at times), sometimes heartbreaking moments, but nothing ever comes across as being jarring or out of place. The three-hour runtime seemed excessive to some, but I really find it hard to imagine the movie being any shorter. Most blockbusters that get close to the 2 and a half/3 hour mark could stand to trim a little fat, but I honestly couldn't choose a single scene to cut from this.



Some prefer Infinity War (which almost made this list), but for me, Endgame is the stronger film, and easily the best live-action superhero movie of the decade. What is left to say about? The Russo Brothers' epic superhero ensemble succeeds as a culmination of a sprawling 22-movie saga, a love letter to those previous installments, and as a tribute to the characters we've been invested in for the past 11 years.Perhaps the most impressive thing about the film is how well balanced it is. Genuinely hilarious scenes are followed by much darker (this one gets surprisingly violent at times), sometimes heartbreaking moments, but nothing ever comes across as being jarring or out of place. The three-hour runtime seemed excessive to some, but I really find it hard to imagine the movie being any shorter. Most blockbusters that get close to the 2 and a half/3 hour mark could stand to trim a little fat, but I honestly couldn't choose a single scene to cut from this.Some prefer(which almost made this list), but for me,is the stronger film, and easily the best live-action superhero movie of the decade.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse



Yes, Into The Spider-Verse just clinched the #2 spot.



Sony's animated Spider-Man movie didn't come with particularly lofty expectations. In fact, many fans rolled their eyes at the very notion of it back when it was first announced because they desperately wanted Marvel Studios to regain full control of the character. Well, even the most hardcore MCU supporters changed their tune once they saw it.



The animation style takes a while to get used to, but once you do you'll become fully immersed in a stunningly realized world which simply wouldn't have had the same impact in live-action. The same can be said for the incredible action sequences, which, while plentiful, never come at the expense of a brilliantly developed story - one which goes to some surprisingly dark places at times.



It could have used a stronger villain (Sorry, Wilson), and it would have been nice to spend a bit more time with the supporting characters (more Noir next time please), but they're tiny nitpicks for what is an otherwise superb movie.



Spectacular, amazing, astonishing - whatever Spidey-related adjective you choose, it'll fit. Yes,just clinched the #2 spot.Sony's animated Spider-Man movie didn't come with particularly lofty expectations. In fact, many fans rolled their eyes at the very notion of it back when it was first announced because they desperately wanted Marvel Studios to regain full control of the character. Well, even the most hardcore MCU supporters changed their tune once they saw it.The animation style takes a while to get used to, but once you do you'll become fully immersed in a stunningly realized world which simply wouldn't have had the same impact in live-action. The same can be said for the incredible action sequences, which, while plentiful, never come at the expense of a brilliantly developed story - one which goes to some surprisingly dark places at times.It could have used a stronger villain (Sorry, Wilson), and it would have been nice to spend a bit more time with the supporting characters (more Noir next time please), but they're tiny nitpicks for what is an otherwise superb movie.Spectacular, amazing, astonishing - whatever Spidey-related adjective you choose, it'll fit.