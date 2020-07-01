JOKER Leads The Charge In This Year's BAFTA Nominations Including The New "Casting" Category





The Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and we now have the full list of nominees for the BAFTAs. The awards ceremony takes place in London on February 2nd and it's Joker that's leading the pack this year with an impressive eleven nominations.The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood aren't too far behind with ten, while 1917 - a surprise winner at the Globes - has nine. Interestingly, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie will be competing against herself in the "Best Supporting Actress" category for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (a film which she had only a handful of lines in). Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are also nominated, albeit in the visual effects categories. However, composer John Williams has received a nod for his work on the latter.

Best Film



1917 1917 The Irishman Joker Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite



