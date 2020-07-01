 JOKER Leads The Charge In This Year's BAFTA Nominations Including The New "Casting" Category
The British Academy has revealed the nominees for this year's BAFTAs, and things are looking good for the Clown Prince of Crime's latest movie as Joker leads the charge! Find out more details right here...

Josh Wilding | 1/7/2020
The Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and we now have the full list of nominees for the BAFTAs. The awards ceremony takes place in London on February 2nd and it's Joker that's leading the pack this year with an impressive eleven nominations. 

The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood aren't too far behind with ten, while 1917 - a surprise winner at the Globes - has nine. Interestingly, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie will be competing against herself in the "Best Supporting Actress" category for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (a film which she had only a handful of lines in). 

Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are also nominated, albeit in the visual effects categories. However, composer John Williams has received a nod for his work on the latter.
 
The British Academy has also introduced a new "Casting" category and you can find all the details on that - and the full list of nominees for the awards - by hitting the "View List" button below. 

Best Film

1917 
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
 

Outstanding British Film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
 

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)
 

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
 

Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
 

Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
 

Director

1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
 

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho
 

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten
 

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
 

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
 

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
 

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
 

Original Score

1917 Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit Michael Giacchino
Joker Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker John Williams
 

Casting

Joker Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes Nina Gold
 

Cinematography

1917 Roger Deakins
The Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse Jarin Blaschke
 

Editing

The Irishman Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit Tom Eagles
Joker Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Fred Raskin
 

Production Design

1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
 

Costume Design

The Irishman Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy Jany Temime
Little Women Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Arianne Phillips
 

Make Up & Hair

1917 Naomi Donne
Bombshell Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
 

Sound

1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
 

Special Visual Effects

1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuoh
 

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic. Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
 

British Short Film

Azaar Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Trap Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
 

Rising Star Award

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
