JOKER Makeup Team Reveal How Difficult Working With Joaquin Phoenix Was; "[We] Would Bribe Him With Crackers"

"One of the presentation’s major focal points was the difficulty of working with Phoenix. He initially wanted to do his own makeup and hair himself, and the film’s makeup team had to work out a compromise with him. Additionally, he apparently didn’t like being touched frequently. He lost 50 pounds for the film and was said to be 'hungry' often. As such, he would walk out in the middle of hair dying jobs and would disappear on set in between takes, so the crew had a hard time finding him for touch-ups. The process of maintaining continuity was so arduous that the person in charge of keeping continuity actually quit. The team would bribe him with crackers to get him to keep still (since he could eat little else)."



Needless to say, the next time you watch Joker, it may now be difficult to get the image of Phoenix being offered crackers in order to allow his makeup to be touched up out of your head!



Regardless of his odd behaviour on set or the methods he employed in order to take on the role of the Clown Prince of Crime, it all paid off as Phoenix recently picked up a Golden Globe for his performance and is the favourite to do the same at the Oscars. He clearly gave the role of Arthur Fleck his all, and it was shocking to see just how much weight he lost to play the iconic comic book villain.



What are your thoughts on these new behind the scenes details about Joker?



Justin Theroux's Unexpected Cameo





Justin Theroux has seemingly become the master of noteworthy cameos in big franchises, because after his brief appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he shows up in Joker as well.



Justin Theroux has seemingly become the master of noteworthy cameos in big franchises, because after his brief appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he shows up in Joker as well.

We see him when Arthur is playing that tape of Murray Franklin welcoming a guest named Ethan Chase on the show to promote something called American Playboy. It's hard to tell, but that is indeed Theroux who makes this small, but still really fun little cameo in the DC Comics movie.