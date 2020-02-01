 JOKER: Possible Alternate Ending Would Have Been A Game Changer For The DC Universe
Joker turned everything we thought we knew about the Clown Prince of Crime on its head, and now an alternate ending may have been revealed which would have been a true game changer for the DC Universe...

Josh Wilding | 1/2/2020
Filed Under: "Joker" Source: Fatman On Batman
Joker left comic book fans with plenty to talk about, and while it wasn't exactly comic accurate, the way it delivered a realistic and shocking new take on the Clown Prince of Crime's origin story was extremely well-received. However, Kevin Smith has now shared a possible alternate ending which definitely would have been controversial. 

Citing "somebody who works in the business, they’re in the know, [frick]ing super smart, and a great storyteller" who provided the filmmaker with this intel, he claims that while the final scene would still have taken place in the mental hospital, but rather than killing the doctor, we would have got a flashback after he hysterically told her that he "was just thinking of something funny."

Going back to the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, we would have learned that Arthur Fleck was the one who gunned them down. However, as the young Bruce cried next to his dead parents, "Joker" would have turnd around, shrugged, and shot the future Batman before the movie went to credits.

In other words, this origin story would have concluded with the villain murdering a child and stopping him from ever becoming Batman. Needless to say, that's an extremely dark ending and Gotham City would have been left to fully descend into chaos and madness without its Caped Crusader there. 

What are your thoughts on this possible alternate ending to Joker?

