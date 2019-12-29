JOKER Screenplay Fully Reveals The Final Fate Of Zazie Beetz's Sophie Dumond

"From the kitchen in Penny’s apartment, Arthur scribbles a misspelled note: '…on Murray Franklin Tonight -- Pleese Watch!' Arthur stuffs the note inside an envelope addressed to 'Sofi.' In the hallway, we follow Arthur 'heading for Sophie’s apartment, his dyed green hair now slicked back.' "STILL FROM BEHIND, he lays the envelope in front of Sophie's door, then pulls something else out of his pocket -- his body obscuring what it is -- puts it down by her door and leaves. As he walks away down the hallway, we see what else Arthur left behind -- HIS MAGIC WAND OF FLOWERS, at Sophie's door."

It turns out that Sophie pays attention to Arthur's message and does indeed watch the show. However, she's clearly shocked by what happens next after "Joker" guns down Franklin Murray.



"Sophie screams and jumps to her feet horrified! Waking up GiGi who starts to cry when she sees what's on television--ANGLE ON TELEVISION, Joker gets up and walks right up to the camera. Blood sprayed over his white painted face. Hear the studio audience still screaming, bedlam all around him."



It's surprising that this was cut but considering the fact Joker takes place form Arthur's point of view, it wouldn't have really made sense to spend this time with Sophie, especially when she was in his head for most of the movie. Whether any of this was shot - and will thereby be on the Blu-ray as a deleted scene - isn't clear as of right now.



Do you guys think these scenes should have remained in Joker?



Hit the "View List" button to check out some

amazing behind the scenes photos from Joker!