JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Honors Heath Ledger During SAG Awards; Check Out The Full List Of Winners

"Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," he says below: As the Academy Awards near, Joaquin Phoenix picked up yet another award for Joker after receiving the "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture" at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the DC Comics adaptation.During his acceptance speech, Phoenix paid homage to his fellow nominees - which included Christan Bale, Taron Egerton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver - as well as The Dark Knight 's Heath Ledger (who played The Joker back in 2008 and won a "Best Supporting Actor" Oscar for his performance).he says below:

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari" Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" Taron Egerton, "Rocketman" Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" - WINNER



It may have been a good night for Joker but Avengers: Endgame also picked up a noteworthy award. Unfortunately, the superhero ensemble missed out on a "Best Picture" nomination at the Oscars despite widespread critical acclaim and the fact it's the highest grossing movie of all-time.Check out the full list of winners from the SAG Awards by hitting the "View List" button!