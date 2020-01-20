JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Honors Heath Ledger During SAG Awards; Check Out The Full List Of Winners
It was the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards last night and during his acceptance speech for Joker, Joaquin Phoenix honoured the late Heath Ledger. Avengers: Endgame also picked up an award during the show!
As the Academy Awards near, Joaquin Phoenix picked up yet another award for Joker
after receiving the "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture" at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the DC Comics adaptation.
During his acceptance speech, Phoenix paid homage to his fellow nominees - which included Christan Bale, Taron Egerton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver - as well as The Dark Knight
's Heath Ledger (who played The Joker back in 2008 and won a "Best Supporting Actor" Oscar for his performance).
"Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,"
he says below:
It may have been a good night for Joker but Avengers: Endgame
also picked up a noteworthy award. Unfortunately, the superhero ensemble missed out on a "Best Picture" nomination at the Oscars despite widespread critical acclaim and the fact it's the highest grossing movie of all-time.
Check out the full list of winners from the SAG Awards by hitting the "View List" button!
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger, "Judy" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Bombshell"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Parasite" - WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Avengers: Endgame" - WINNER
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
Joey King, "The Act"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" - WINNER
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Big Little Lies"
"The Crown" - WINNER
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Barry"
"Fleabag"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - WINNER
"Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Game of Thrones" - WINNER
"GLOW"
"Stranger Things"
"The Walking Dead"
"Watchmen"
