JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Academy Award For Best Actor; Hildur Guðnadóttir Takes Best Score
This year's Academy Award ceremony has just finished up, and while Joker lost out on Best Picture, Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role. Find out the rest of the results...
Joker lost out on Best Picture to Bong Joon Ho's Parasite at the Academy Awards, but, as expected, Joaquin Phoenix took home Best Actor for his incredible lead performance as Arthur Fleck in the Todd Philips-directed DC film. In addition, Hildur Guðnadóttir was recognized for her beautiful and haunting score.
Phoenix gave an emotional speech, once again using his platform to bring up environmental and social issues. He encouraged people to support one another, and not "cancel each other out for past mistakes." He finished up with a quote from his late brother, River.
Along with its historic Best Picture win, Parasite was awarded Best International Feature Film and Original Screenplay, and Bong Joon Ho won Best Director. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, while Renée Zellweger claimed Best Actress for Judy.
Many hoped to see Avengers: Endgame win for Best Visual Effects, but Sam Mendes' 1917 also nabbed that one. Pixar's Toy Story 4 won Best Animated Feature.
To check out the full list of Academy Award winners, hit the next button below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Makup
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"I’m Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
