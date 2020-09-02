JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Academy Award For Best Actor; Hildur Guðnadóttir Takes Best Score

Joker lost out on Best Picture to Bong Joon Ho's Parasite at the Academy Awards, but, as expected, Joaquin Phoenix took home Best Actor for his incredible lead performance as Arthur Fleck in the Todd Philips-directed DC film. In addition, Hildur Guðnadóttir was recognized for her beautiful and haunting score.



Phoenix gave an emotional speech, once again using his platform to bring up environmental and social issues. He encouraged people to support one another, and not "cancel each other out for past mistakes." He finished up with a quote from his late brother, River.



Along with its historic Best Picture win, Parasite was awarded Best International Feature Film and Original Screenplay, and Bong Joon Ho won Best Director. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, while Renée Zellweger claimed Best Actress for Judy.



Many hoped to see Avengers: Endgame win for Best Visual Effects, but Sam Mendes' 1917 also nabbed that one. Pixar's Toy Story 4 won Best Animated Feature.



To check out the full list of Academy Award winners

Best Picture



Ford V Ferrari Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood Parasite