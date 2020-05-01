JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Golden Globe For Best Actor; Hildur Guðnadóttir Wins Best Score

To view the results for all of the major categories, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”



BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”



BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has just finished up, and it was a big night for Todd Philips'- even though the controversial DC Comics movie missed out on the award for Best Picture: Drama.Star Joaquin Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. The actor seemed genuinely surprised to have won, before taking the stage and delivering an emotional, expletive laden acceptance speech in which he blasted Hollywood hypocrisy and stressed the importance of helping with climate change issues such as the devastating wildfires in Australia.In addition, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the award for her superb, haunting score, becoming only the second woman to ever win Best Original Score at the Golden Globes, and the first to win solo.Did you guys watch tonight's show? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out a full list of the winners below.