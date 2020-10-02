JOKER Star Zazie Beetz Seems Open To A Sequel, But Doesn't Necessarily Think The Movie Needs One

Joker, the director himself seemed to play down the report, and we've had no updates since.



The movie did make over $1 billion at the box office, which would usually guarantee a follow-up. Add its 11 Academy Award nominations and Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor win to the mix and it must only be a matter of time before we get an official announcement... right?



Well, it sounds like the ball may be in Phillips' court at this point, and if he doesn't want to return, the studio will likely have a difficult time convincing the cast.



JOKER Spoilers: A Detailed Plot Breakdown Of Todd Philips' Controversial Origin Story

MTV caught up with Zazie Beetz at the Oscars last night, and while she seems open to the idea of reprising the role of Sophie Dummond, she's not sure Joker is a film that necessarily warrants a sequel.



“I don’t know if it needs one,” said Beetz. “There is a lot of strength in not milking something. Honestly, I feel like Todd would be the person to [make a sequel] tastefully. If he felt it needed one. I really trust him. He’s really creative and smart. So sure.”



Are we going to see a #Joker sequel? @joshuahorowitz asked @jokermovie star Zazie Beetz on the #Oscars red carpet: "I don't know if it needs one (...) I feel like Todd [Phillips] would be the person to be able to do that tastefully" pic.twitter.com/khF3lFtA2K — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020 Even if another Joker movie is greenlit, Beetz' character wouldn't really be a vital ingredient. Still, it would all depend on the way Arthur Fleck's story progressed.



What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments, and have a look at 5 ways we think a Joker sequel could play out below.



Simply click on the next button below!



Young Bruce Wayne



We'll start with the most obvious one: The Joker actually meets the future Batman in this movie.



As many rightly guessed, that young boy Arthur Fleck is forcing a smile onto in the trailers is indeed Bruce Wayne. Arthur makes his way to Wayne manner after discovering that Thomas Wayne is his real father, and shows the lad a few magic tricks through the gate. Bruce is unimpressed.



Their interaction is brief, but there is definitely a bit of weight and emphasis placed on the scene. Granted, part of that is down to Arthur believing he's meeting his half brother at the time. Despite reliable sources claiming that Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips had entered talks to move forward with a sequel to, the director himself seemed to play down the report, and we've had no updates since.The movie did make over $1 billion at the box office, which would usually guarantee a follow-up. Add its 11 Academy Award nominations and Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor win to the mix and it must only be a matter of time before we get an official announcement... right?Well, it sounds like the ball may be in Phillips' court at this point, and if he doesn't want to return, the studio will likely have a difficult time convincing the cast.MTV caught up with Zazie Beetz at the Oscars last night, and while she seems open to the idea of reprising the role of Sophie Dummond, she's not sureis a film that necessarily warrants a sequel.said Beetz.Even if anothermovie is greenlit, Beetz' character wouldn't really be a vital ingredient. Still, it would all depend on the way Arthur Fleck's story progressed.What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments, and have a look at 5 ways we think a Joker sequel could play out below.We'll start with the most obvious one: The Joker actually meets the future Batman in this movie.As many rightly guessed, that young boy Arthur Fleck is forcing a smile onto in the trailers is indeed Bruce Wayne. Arthur makes his way to Wayne manner after discovering that Thomas Wayne is his real father, and shows the lad a few magic tricks through the gate. Bruce is unimpressed.Their interaction is brief, but there is definitely a bit of weight and emphasis placed on the scene. Granted, part of that is down to Arthur believing he's meeting his half brother at the time.

A Different Joker



There is a theory doing the rounds that Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck could simply be the inspiration for the actual Joker, and he'll be the one to face off against The Batman in the future.



It sounds like a stretch, but this movie does actually leave some room for it.



Fleck's actions inspire an uprising in Gotham, with hundreds of citizens rioting throughout the city wearing clown masks. Isn't it possible that one of these people could take up the mantle of Joker a decade or so later, around the same time Bruce Wayne is beginning to feel a little batty? There is a theory doing the rounds that Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck could simply be the inspiration for the actual Joker, and he'll be the one to face off against The Batman in the future.It sounds like a stretch, but this movie does actually leave some room for it.Fleck's actions inspire an uprising in Gotham, with hundreds of citizens rioting throughout the city wearing clown masks. Isn't it possible that one of these people could take up the mantle of Joker a decade or so later, around the same time Bruce Wayne is beginning to feel a little batty?

The Murder Of Thomas And Martha Wayne

Joker leans into Batman mythology heaviest right at the end, when we're presented with a very faithful depiction of the murders of Bruce Wayne's parents.



A thug inspired by Arthur's execution of Murray Franklin live on TV and his assertion that people like Thomas Wayne are to blame for the degradation of the city follows the Waynes into an alley after a screening of Zorro. As he opens fire, he echoes Fleck's "you get what you deserve" from the Franklin killing.



Of course, we're supposed to assume this will eventually bring Bruce to the conclusion that Joker was at least partially responsible for his parents' deaths. Joker leans into Batman mythology heaviest right at the end, when we're presented with a very faithful depiction of the murders of Bruce Wayne's parents.A thug inspired by Arthur's execution of Murray Franklin live on TV and his assertion that people like Thomas Wayne are to blame for the degradation of the city follows the Waynes into an alley after a screening of Zorro. As he opens fire, he echoes Fleck's "you get what you deserve" from the Franklin killing.Of course, we're supposed to assume this will eventually bring Bruce to the conclusion that Joker was at least partially responsible for his parents' deaths.

The Ending



The ambiguous ending, or more accurately, epilogue, of Joker is wide open to interpretation, and leaves plenty of room for Warner Bros. to fold the events of Philips' film into a shared universe.



After Arthur leaves Gotham in flames and fully embraces the Joker persona, we cut to him chuckling during a therapy session in Arkham. Is he recounting his story to his therapist, or imagining the whole thing? We know Fleck is an unreliable narrator and made up an entire relationship in his head, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility.



This gives the studio leeway to basically pick and choose what they want to establish as real, and what we are to believe were the delusions of a damaged mind. The ambiguous ending, or more accurately, epilogue, of Joker is wide open to interpretation, and leaves plenty of room for Warner Bros. to fold the events of Philips' film into a shared universe.After Arthur leaves Gotham in flames and fully embraces the Joker persona, we cut to him chuckling during a therapy session in Arkham. Is he recounting his story to his therapist, or imagining the whole thing? We know Fleck is an unreliable narrator and made up an entire relationship in his head, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility.This gives the studio leeway to basically pick and choose what they want to establish as real, and what we are to believe were the delusions of a damaged mind.