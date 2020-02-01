Martin Scorsese Doesn't Appear To Be Remotely Interested In Watching JOKER; "I Saw Clips Of It"

It appears as if The Irishman director Martin Scorsese isn't only uninterested in Marvel movies, as he has little interest in watching Joker despite once being eyed to take the helm of the DC Film...





However, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (the filmmaker's producing partner) did work on the DC Comics adaptation, something you'd think would increase Scorsese's interest in the project to at least some extent. Nope! While Joker contained many homages to his work and is a hot favourite for awards season, the director is in no rush to check it out.



"I saw clips of it," Scorsese tells "I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine." The fact that he so easily dismisses even a movie like Joker is a real shame and it's not hard to imagine there being sour grapes that the movie made over $1 billion while The Irishman was mostly forgotten after it debuted on Netflix last year.



Scorsese was also asked about his Marvel movie remarks and noted that he actually reached out to Disney CEO Bob Iger - who didn't shy away from criticising what the filmmaker said about the Marvel Cinematic Universe - about his nonprofit Film Foundation, which is seeking to restore and preserve movies in the Fox library (now owned by Disney).



"Then all this came up," Scorsese chuckled. "So, we’ll have a lot to talk about." According to a Disney spokeswoman, the studio is still trying to set up a meeting between the two parties. Scorsese tells The New York Times when asked about Joker.The fact that he so easily dismisses even a movie like Joker is a real shame and it's not hard to imagine there being sour grapes that the movie made over $1 billion while The Irishman was mostly forgotten after it debuted on Netflix last year.Scorsese was also asked about his Marvel movie remarks and noted that he actually reached out to Disney CEO Bob Iger - who didn't shy away from criticising what the filmmaker said about the Marvel Cinematic Universe - about his nonprofit Film Foundation, which is seeking to restore and preserve movies in the Fox library (now owned by Disney).

To be a fly on the wall for that conversation would be very interesting indeed...

Which superhero movies from the past decade deserved

to win "Best Picture"? Hit the "View List" button to find out!

2008 - The Dark Knight



The Dark Knight is the movie which made the Academy reconsider their approach to the "Best Picture" category, hence why they expanded it to include more releases (which many ultimately mistakenly believed would mean that acclaimed blockbusters would finally get some much-needed attention).



Regardless, while there's no denying that Iron Man is an amazing movie and the best Marvel Comics adaptation to come along since Spider-Man 2, The Dark Knight was on a completely different level and given the way critics responded to it at the time, it would have easily walked away with this prize.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese really isn't a fan of comic book movies, and while he was once offered the chance to direct and/or produce Joker , it's something he ultimately passed on.However, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (the filmmaker's producing partner) did work on the DC Comics adaptation, something you'd think would increase Scorsese's interest in the project to at least some extent. Nope! While Joker contained many homages to his work and is a hot favourite for awards season, the director is in no rush to check it out.To be a fly on the wall for that conversation would be very interesting indeed...

2009 - Watchmen



Remember the days when a year would pass without a Marvel Studios movie? In 2009, we got nothing but Fox did release X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a critically panned spinoff for the popular X-Men character which wasn't even popular with comic book fans, never mind voters in the Academy!



There was also nothing from DC as such but we did get Watchmen, a movie which critics mostly liked but moviegoers failed to connect with (it appears as if it simply too dense and complicated). Personally, I think the movie is a near-masterpiece and would have loved to see it walk away with this "honour."



2010 - N/A



2010 was not a good year for superhero movies. We had nothing from DC and both Fox and Sony also failed to get in on the action. As a result, Iron Man 2 was the only release to hit theaters and as many good points as the movie had, it's arguably fair to say that it didn't really deserve any "Best" awards.



Okay, that's a little harsh (the CGI was fantastic, for example) but the sequel wasn't a patch on its predecessor and so this category existing at the 2010 Oscars probably wouldn't have benefited the genre in the slightest. Thankfully, things after this year would start picking up in a pretty significant way.



2011 - Captain America: The First Avenger



Now, this was more like it. DC may have released a flop with Green Lantern but Matthew Vaughn successfully rebooted the X-Men franchise (even if its rushed production schedule was apparent from dodgy wire work) and Marvel Studios released both Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.



No one expected either of those to work but they did and while I do think Vaughn did some stellar work with the X-Men, this pulpy World War II action thriller was a love letter to a number of beloved films of the past and Steve Rogers' story arc was an absolute blast to follow from start to finish.



2012 - The Avengers



The Amazing Spider-Man was let down by reshoots which robbed us of the "Untold Story" we had been promised and while The Dark Knight was an incredible ending to Batman's story, it wasn't quite up there with The Dark Knight Rises for some and critics managed to pick a lot of holes in it as a result.



If this category really is going to reward success, then The Avengers would have easily nabbed it. It broke a huge number of box office records, successfully did the impossible by bringing together all these different characters, and was ultimately a blast of a movie which was lapped up by everyone.



2013 - Iron Man 3



Man of Steel was a great film but it was also one rejected by moviegoers and critics alike for its darker take on Superman, something the DC Films Universe is still attempting to recover from. The Wolverine was also very good but spoiled by a lacklustre, CGI-heavy ending and Thor: The Dark World was...ok?



That leaves us with Iron Man 3, perhaps one of the most divisive comic book movies of all-time (which can be blamed for its take on one character, bizarrely enough). Despite that, critics praised it and it was another box office smash for Marvel Studios, so I truly believe this would have taken the crown.



2014 - Guardians Of The Galaxy



As we entered 2014, superhero movies had finally become a more regular occurrence. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was admittedly horrendous and DC still didn't have its act together but we got a lot of great Marvel adventures this year, including Bryan Singer's return with X-Men: Days of Future Past.



I'm torn between that or Captain America: The Winter Soldier walking away with this prize given how groundbreaking they were for very different reasons but there actually wasn't a movie which had a bigger impact on people during this year than James Gunn's spectacular Guardians of the Galaxy.



2015 - Avengers: Age Of Ultron



This was another tricky year. I think common sense says that Star Wars: The Force Awakens would have won the top prize but if we're keeping the focus on superhero movies, then it has to be this one. Ant-Man didn't make that big of an impact and Fantastic Four was the complete opposite of fantastic!



That just leaves us with Avengers: Age of Ultron, a movie which would essentially be the winner by proxy! However, it was an excellent movie which I believe mostly improved on The Avengers aside from that weird dream sequence stuff with Thor. Had this won, most of us would have been very happy.



2016 - Deadpool



Was Deadpool 2016's best superhero movie? For me, that honour would have to go to Captain America: Civil War and I think it's pretty clear that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and X-Men: Apocalypse wouldn't have stood a chance here given the critical response to them all.



Doctor Strange was a little too much like Iron Man to excel in this awards realm so seeing as Deadpool broke a huge number of box office records and was essentially a movie which shouldn't have existed, I do think it would have been the surprise winner here because the vast majority seriously LOVED it.



2017 - Wonder Woman



Well, it wasn't going to be Justice League, was it? Spider-Man: Homecoming was a solid reboot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was an amazing sequel, and Thor: Ragnarok was just crazy good but none of those had the same impact that Wonder Woman did on both moviegoers and Hollywood.



As I'm sure many of you will point out, the DC Comics adaptation's main competition in 2017 would have to be Logan, a superb ending to Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine which did deserve a number of "Best Picture" nods. I just think Wonder Woman ultimately made a bigger splash!

