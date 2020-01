Oscars 2020: AVENGERS: ENDGAME Misses Out On Best Picture Nod But JOKER Leads Charge With 11 Nominations

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have just gone live, and as is often the case, we're left with plenty to discuss! For starters, Joker is leading the charge with a whopping 11 nominations, including "Best Picture," "Best Actor," and "Best Director." As for Avengers: Endgame , the superhero epic has only been nominated for "Best Visual Effects" as it was locked out of the bigger categories. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also received three nominations in lesser categories, but it's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Irishman, and 1917 that tied with ten total nominations each.This year's Oscars will take place on February 9th and, like last year, there will be no host.Joker now becomes the first DC Comics adaptation to be nominated for "Best Picture," and it's only the second superhero movie to achieve that honor (the first being).To check out the full list of nominees for the Academy Awards. hit the "View List" button!