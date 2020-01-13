Oscars 2020: AVENGERS: ENDGAME Misses Out On Best Picture Nod But JOKER Leads Charge With 11 Nominations
The nominations are in for the 92nd Academy Awards and while Avengers: Endgame was unable to break into the "Best Picture" list, there was still plenty of good news for comic book movies...and Star Wars!
The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have just gone live, and as is often the case, we're left with plenty to discuss! For starters, Joker
is leading the charge with a whopping 11 nominations, including "Best Picture," "Best Actor," and "Best Director." As for Avengers: Endgame
, the superhero epic has only been nominated for "Best Visual Effects" as it was locked out of the bigger categories.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
also received three nominations in lesser categories, but it's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
, The Irishman
, and 1917
that tied with ten total nominations each.
This year's Oscars will take place on February 9th and, like last year, there will be no host.
Joker
now becomes the first DC Comics adaptation to be nominated for "Best Picture," and it's only the second superhero movie to achieve that honor (the first being Black Panther
).
To check out the full list of nominees for the Academy Awards. hit the "View List" button!
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Makup
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"I’m Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
