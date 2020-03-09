DREDD: Karl Urban Hilariously Responds To Duncan Jones' Casting Suggestion For The Mega City Lawman

Director Duncan Jones ( Moon, Warcraft ) revealed the actor he'd most like to see under the helmet of Judge Dredd via Twitter, and this clearly didn't sit very well with Dredd star Karl Urban!

Judge Dredd fans have been hoping for word on a sequel to 2012's Dredd ever since the movie was released 8 years ago, and while a direct big-screen follow-up remains highly unlikely, there is a possibility star Karl Urban will reprise the role in the long-gestating Mega City One TV series.

In lieu of that, however, Duncan Jones shared his pick to take up the helmet of the infamous lawman - and it didn't seem to sit very well with Urban!

The Moon director send out a Tweet with a picture of Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin along with the caption, "Judge Dredd. Fight me." Urban responded with a screenshot of Warcraft's Rotten Tomatoes score (28%).

Urban was probably at least half joking (although he has since deleted the Tweet), but if nothing else, this just goes to show how keen he is to reprise the role of Old Stoney Face.

What do you guys think? Would Brolin be a good fit for Dredd if Urban was unable to return as the character? Drop us a comment in the usual place.