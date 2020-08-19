DREDD Star Karl Urban Hopes To Return As Judge Dredd In Planned MEGA-CITY ONE Live-Action Series

The Boys star Karl Urban has made it clear that he hopes to reprise the role of Judge Dredd in the live-action Mega-City One series which is currently in development. Find out more after the jump...

Dredd was released to overwhelmingly positive reviews in 2012, but it failed to find an audience in theaters. In the years which have followed, the movie has become something of a cult classic, and demand for a sequel has never really gone away. Back in 2017, Judge Dredd: Mega-City One was announced, but there's not been a huge amount of movement on that front for a while.

Speculation has been running rampant for a while now about whether that live-action series will include actor Karl Urban. The Boys star did a phenomenal job as the character, and it's hard to imagine anyone else now playing Judge Dredd on the big or small screen.

During a recent interview with Screen Geek, Urban commented on his possible return for Mega-City One.

"Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories," Urban started. "There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands."

"[If] I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn’t happen, I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do."

Before COVID-19 started shutting down productions, there were signs Mega-City One could start shooting, and we now have to hope that will be the case with things starting to return to normal in Hollywood. With any luck, Urban will be involved, but there's clearly no guarantee that will be the case.

Yet!