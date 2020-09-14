AQUAMAN Actor Jason Momoa Increases Support For Ray Fisher, Says "Serious Stuff Went Down"

The controversy surrounding Ray Fisher and his accusations of mistreatment at the hands of Joss Whedon during the filming of Justice League just ramped things up a notch as Jason Momoa weighs in.

Just days after sharing a #IStandWithRayFisher Instagram post, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is taking his support to the next level. It seems Momoa is accusing Warner Bros. of using his casting in its live-action Frosty the Snowman film as a way to draw interest away from Ray Fisher's allegations of mistreatment during the filming of Justice League. In his latest Instagram post, Momoa back's Fisher's assertions that the abuse occurred during reshoots on the film in July 2017.

The controversy all began on June 29 when Fisher used his Twitter account to retract some favorable comments he made about Joss Whedon at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. Things have escalated from there, as Fisher went on to name Geoff Johns, Jon Berg and Walter Hamada as top-level WB executives who enabled Whedon's behavior or turned a blind eye.

Recently, Iris West actress Kiersey Clemons also shared her support for Fisher on social media. Her role in Justice League was ultimately cut and it remains to be seen if she will appear in Andy Muschietti's Flashpoint-inspired standalone film for the speedster.

You can check out Momoa's full Instagram post below.

THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s [frick]ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j