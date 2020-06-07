AVENGERS: ENDGAME Helmer Joe Russo Talks ZACK SNYDER's JUSTICE LEAGUE Release On HBO Max - EXCLUSIVE

Joe and Anthony Russo are no strangers to helming superhero blockbusters, and the former weighs in on the news that Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in this excerpt from our interview...

Earlier this year, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign finally paid off when Zack Snyder confirmed that his cut of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021. Since then, we've seen a lot of filmmakers and actors share their thoughts on the news, but how do Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo feel about the news?

When we caught up with the filmmakers to discuss their new series Pizza Film Stories and Relic (a must-see horror movie they produced through AGBO), we asked for their thoughts, and Joe commented briefly on Zack Snyder's Justice League seeing the light of day, while also reflecting on how fortunate he and Anthony were to never run into similar issues while working with Marvel Studios.

"I think it's always great when a director's original vision can find its way to the screen," Joe responded when asked for his thoughts on the "Snyder Cut" as the helmer of similar superhero ensembles.

"We have been very, very fortunate in our careers that everything we did for Marvel, we would call our director's cuts. They were very gracious and deferential, and very supportive of our vision for those movies, and there's nothing sitting on the editing room floor that we suddenly want back into those films. We worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies are, so we're very fortunate to have released our director's cut on all four of those films."

It's definitely interesting to hear that there's nothing from their Marvel movies that Joe and Anthony were unable to include in the final cut, and that might just tell us all we need to know about the differences between the creative process at Marvel Studios compared to Warner Bros.

We'll have our full interview with the filmmakers tomorrow, but in the meantime, make sure to check out the trailer for Relic below ahead of its release this Friday (trust us, it's well worth watching).

