BATMAN Concept Art From A "Canceled Project" Reveals An Apparent FLASHPOINT Take On The Dark Knight

Justice League concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has shared his take on Batman from a "canceled project," and there's no denying that there are some similarities to Flashpoint 's Caped Crusader...

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has worked on a number of high-profile projects, including Avengers: Infinity War and Justice League. He frequently shares his artwork on social media, but this latest piece has definitely got fans talking as it's from an undisclosed "canceled project."

As you can see, the artwork shows a very unique take on Batman which definitely appears to have been inspired by the Flashpoint comic books.

It's obviously hard not to wonder whether this design was meant for an earlier version of The Flash movie, as it's no secret the Thomas Wayne version of Batman was once set to be part of the plot. There are any number of possibilities, however, so that's purely speculation for the time being.

There are currently two confirmed versions of the Dark Knight set for The Flash, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both reprising their roles. Is it too much to hope that Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins them, reprising his role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?

Check out the concept art below:

