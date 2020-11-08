DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee Eyed To Oversee The Entire Brand And Its Future Growth

Jim Lee is being lined up to take charge of all things DC, while the executive who championed the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max is among those now laid off by WarnerMedia in these brutal cuts!

We reported on those shocking layoffs at DC Comics earlier today as well as the apparent beginning of the end for the DC Universe app. Variety now adds to that by indicating that despite ths mass culling of employees, WarnerMedia is streamlining the company and the DC brand will now expand.

Overseeing that will be DC Chief Creative Offer Jim Lee as he's been tasked with "overseeing creative of all DC-related growth in the company."

There's been no mention of Geoff Johns in all this, and it seems he may continue taking a lesser role in the company, with Lee stepping up to take charge of where things go from here. DC Comics has been criticized for some time for poor quality storytelling in its comic books, and sales, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, were still some way behind Marvel.

WarnerMedia also laid off several senior level executives at Warner Bros., including HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt. TNT, TBS, and TruTV content head Kevin Reilly went with him, though it was the former who appeared to champion the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on the streamer.

When the news broke that version of the film was coming to HBO Max, he was the one who commented on that and later said it would cost far more than the reported $30 million to finish.

