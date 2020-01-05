HARLEY QUINN Clip Pokes Fun At Toxic JUSTICE LEAGUE "Snyder Cut" And STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Fans

The Harley Quinn animated series on DC Universe has proved to be a huge hit, but a scene poking fun at some of the toxic fans who support the Snyder Cut and hate on The Last Jedi could be controversial...

Like the Deadpool movies, DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn is very meta, but will this be a joke too far for some fans? As you can see in the clip below, today's episode kicks off with a couple of fans debating the quality of the series, but their t-shirts reveal that they're each part of groups which have been described as "toxic" by many online.

The first supports the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, while the second clearly wasn't happy with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Directed by Rian Johnson, that middle chapter in the Disney sequels continues to cause debate, though it's been somewhat overshadowed by The Rise of Skywalker.

"Bruce Wayne awakens from his coma to find Gotham in shambles," reads the synopsis for the episode. "Meanwhile, Two-Face attempts to forge a criminal alliance with Bane, to be the only two Big Bads left in Gotham."

Is Harley Quinn running the risk of alienating some viewers with these jokes at the expense of those fans? They would have to be terribly sensitive for that to be the case, as it is just a tongue in cheek joke. However, it's going to be interesting watching the reaction to this over the next few days...

