HBO Max Adds Classic SUPERMAN Movies And Extends Runs For JUSTICE LEAGUE And WONDER WOMAN

There's been a lot of backlash surrounding the revolving door of DC titles on HBO Max, but as well as adding Christopher Reeve's Superman movies, the platform has also extended the runs of newer films!

The DC Extended Universe has managed to find a way to stick around on HBO Max for a little longer than expected. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that titles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League would all leave the service on July 1 with a "revolving door" of DC films taking their place.

The backlash was sizeable, and clearly reliasing that they were risking losing subscribers to the recently launched HBO Max, WarnerMedia has now confimed that those films will remain on the streaming service until the end of the year.

That's good news, but even better is the planned addition of Zack Snyder's Watchmen alongside classic Superman films, Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, and Superman Unbound. The world needs more optimism and hope right now, and Christopher Reeve's Superman flicks should definitely help in that sense.

Unfortunately, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers are all still scheduled to leave the service on July 1, and the timing couldn't be worse given the news that Michael Keaton will return as Batman in The Flash.

