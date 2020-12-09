Junkie XL Previews His Electric New JUSTICE LEAGUE Theme For DC FanDome

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in early to mid-2021 as as a four-part miniseries. Once the final episode airs, a special four-hour long version will also be released.

Day 1 of the second part of DC FanDome is underway and we have tons of exciting news to share. On the film side, Junkie XL (Thomas Holkenborg) has shared a sneak preview of his upcoming action/main theme for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Check it out below.

"I'm so excited to be back and finish Justice League with Zack- the Zack Snyder cut. I can't tell you how excited I am. There's a lot of work that needs to be done obviously, even though I already did a lot of work. Righ now, I'm in the middle of finishing an action bit with the new Justice League theme and I want to preview a little bit of that."

When Zack Snyder relinquished filmmaking duties on Justice League to deal with a grievous family tragedy, Joss Whedon was hired and along with that transition, Whedon decided to replace Junkie XL with Danny Elfman. Now, Holkenborg is able to return along with Snyder to finish their original vision.

What do you think of the snippet from Junkie XL? For comparison's sake, we've also included Elfman's Hero's theme, which does have its fair share of fans. While we only heard a short snippet of XL's theme, it's clear that the two legendary composers definitely have distinctly different styles.