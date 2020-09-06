JUSTICE LEAGUE: 10 Things We Need To See If And When Warner Bros. Reboots The Franchise

While we'll finally get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021, the franchise is bound to be rebooted one day, and these are the things we need to see next time around. Check them out...

Had things panned out differently, Zack Snyder would have taken the helm of two Justice League movies which would have culminated in the team battling Darkseid on a decimated Earth. Time-travel and mind-control were all set to factor into proceedings, but as things stand, we'll only get to see "Part One" when it streams on HBO Max at some point in 2021. Eventually, you have to believe the franchise will be rebooted, and that could take the form of a standalone movie, a fresh attempt at world-building (meaning the likes of Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman take another crack at teaming up), or something else entirely. In this feature, we take a look at the things we most want to see in a Justice League reboot, including specific storylines, characters, locations, and moments we think would help it be every bit as great as Marvel's Avengers movies. Some of these are pretty crazy, but we're sure they could happen, whether it's using a certain villain or taking the action into the distant future. So, to check out our suggestions for how to fix Justice League, click on the "Next" button below!

10. The Watchtower The thing which really distinguishes the Justice League from The Avengers is the fact that they are viewed as almost God-like beings, something which is understandable when you consider how powerful they all are. With that in mind, it arguably makes perfect sense that they have a base which orbits the Earth from thousands of miles above. Not only is this a nice way of alluding to how they’re viewed by the general public, but it would also be a visually stunning sight to see put on film. The superhero team uses Boom Tubes to travel between the Watchtower and Earth, and though some might argue that this is too outlandish a creation to work in a live-action movie, can you really think of a better base for such a larger than life team like the Justice League?



9. Batman Vs. The Justice League We're not necessarily talking about an actual "Batman vs. Justice League" movie, but a scene like this could be used as a post-credits scene teasing a future story or clash between the team and the Caped Crusader. What's in the cases? Secret weapons which are capable of taking out everything from Superman to Wonder Woman and the Flash. As just a normal man on a team of God-like heroes, you might think that Batman really isn’t that important or even much of a threat to his teammates, but he’s always prepared and willing to take them down if and when they potentially step out of line and end up using those powers against the innocent. Honestly, we'd be on board with this just being an Easter Egg, but bear in mind that Mark Waid's "Tower of Babel" actually saw Ra's Al Ghul steal Batman's plans to take down the League, and subsequently use it against them. The sort of conflict this could create would be fascinating, and an unorthadox direction to take an adventure like this in.



8. The Lineup Zack Snyder's Justice League used a roster made up primarily of the heroes from the "New 52" era of the team's adventures, but we would definitely like a future reboot to get a little more adventurous. It goes without saying that Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman should all be there, but which characters need to join them? Well, this time around, a Green Lantern is a must (John Stewart, preferably), while characters like Shazam, Black Canary, and Hawkman could easily be used to help shake things up a little. That's not to say we don't want to see the likes of the Flash and Aquaman in action, but they could easily take on smaller roles this time around, giving other heroes the chance to shine. Failing that, a much larger roster could be the way to go, but that means some won't get a lot of screentime.



7. The Crime Syndicate There have been a number of different versions of this team over the years, but for the sake of simplicity, we’re going to focus on one of the most recent from "The New 52" era of storytelling. This Crime Syndicate hails from Earth-3, an alternate version of our planet where evil rules, and they come to the Justice League's reality when theirs is destroyed by a mysterious threat. After dispatching the team of heroes, the Syndicate go about reshaping things in their image, and their dynamic proves to be in equal parts compelling and horrifying. Seeing how they differ to their counterparts led to a lot of great stories in the comics, and having them face off against the League in the near future would be nothing short of epic.



6. Lex Luthor Joins The Team Did we forget to mention that it’s Lex Luthor and a team of villains who ultimately take down The Crime Syndicate? Indeed, and it’s this which leads to him becoming a member of the Justice League. After initially being refused entry into the team, Luthor – who has figured out that Bruce Wayne is Batman – uses this information to blackmail his way in, and the League vows to keep an eye on him in the hope they can take him down once and for all in the months that then follow. This would take some time as Luthor needs to be rebooted now Jesse Eisenberg is unlikely to reprise the role down the line, but throwing him into the mix here would make for an awesome dynamic.



5. The Death Of Batman In the comics, Batman’s apparent demise comes when he’s forced to break his one rule and use a gun – albeit a space one – to take out Darkseid before he conquers reality. However, the villain destroys him at the same time. That leads to Nightwing taking his place for a time, and it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Robert Pattinson to take some time off before returning. After all, we would later learn that Batman didn’t die...he was just sent back in time and had to then fight his way back to the present. There are ways that could be changed for a Justice League movie, though; after all, the team could travel back to find him, leading to a triumphant return which ties into a bigger story. Warner Bros. will need to do some serious planning, though! Providing they get it right, this could be a really fun direction to take the Caped Crusader's story in.



4. Kingdom Come What if Warner Bros. decide to take a radically different approach to a future Justice League movie, and rather than setting it in the present, instead head into a much different future for the team? This classic story from Mark Waid and Alex Ross is set in a future where most of the superheroes we all know from the DC Universe have retired and disappeared. A new generation have taken over, but their failings and shortcomings lead to Superman reforming the Justice League to show them how it should be done. However, Batman doesn’t agree with his former friend’s dated idealism and creates a team to confront the League over their plans for these heroes. Ultimately, they all come together to face a much larger threat, and we're really not doing this tale, well, justice. It's a beautiful, epic story which is definitely worthy of a film.



3. Darkseid We'll see this villain in Zack Snyder's Justice League next year, but it will only be a tease, and Darkseid has yet to take centre stage in a movie. One of the most powerful and evil characters in the DC Universe, he hails from Apokolips, and uses an army of Parademons in his quest to eliminate all free will from the universe and reshape it into his own image. It was his arrival on Earth which led to the Justice League forming in the "New 52" Universe, and a similar premise could definitely be used in a reboot which takes the team back to basics. There's so much Warner Bros. could do with the character, it's crazy we haven't seen more of him. There are countless stories future filmmakers could use for inspiration which involve Darkseid, and while Snyder imagined the League battling him on a desolate, conquered Earth, we'd love to see the team head to Apokolips for an epic, crazy battle with him.



2. JLA/Avengers What are the chances of this happening? Zero. Despite that, just humour us for a second! Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios teaming up to combine their Avengers and Justice League franchises would be historic, even if it won’t happen anytime soon due to the legal and financial complications that such a deal would result in. However, it's certainly nice to wonder, "What if?" A few years back, there was actually a comic book crossover which saw the two teams meet, and it featured such awesome interactions as Batman and Captain America battling to a stalemate, Quicksilver racing the Flash, and Green Arrow and Hawkeye testing their archery skills. Of course, all of that pales in comparison to the iconic image of Superman wielding both Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer at the same time, so, for now, we just have to hope and pray!

