JUSTICE LEAGUE: A Few More Details Revealed About WarnerMedia's Reshoots Investigations

Yesterday, Justice League star Ray Fisher took to Twitter to confirm that WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into the conduct of writer/director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg on the set of the movie during reshoots. Now, Deadline has confirmed that it's happening, and it's reportedly been taking place for some time now.

A source tells the trade that no findings have been made as of yet, and in order to "preserve the integrity" of the investigation, "the company will not conduct its investigation in the public sphere." That could mean what we learn is limited, as it's unclear whether the results will be shared.

The investigation is described as being "thorough and efficient," but without a timeline of any sort.

Interestingly, it's noted that, "WarnerMedia has not pre-judged Joss Whedon or Justice League producers Geoff Johns, or Jon Berg, and I hear that the inquiry is not limited to them."

Clearly, what happened during Justice League's reshoots is being taken seriously, and more must have occured than just Fisher disagreeing with Berg over the use of Cyborg's "Booyah!" catchphrase. There have been rumours that Whedon was openly critical of Snyder's original work on the movie.

Needless to say, we'll keep you guys updated as we learn more over the coming weeks (and months).