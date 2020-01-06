JUSTICE LEAGUE Concept Art Offers A Detailed, Intricate Look At An Early Cyborg Design

The version of Cyborg that ended up in Justice League looked quite a bit simpler than what Zack Snyder had planned, and some concept art reveals an earlier, far more details and intricate design...

Cyborg didn't look that different from what we expected when we saw Justice League in theaters, but the VFX weren't perfect, and that was more than likely down to the rushed post-production schedule following Joss Whedon's reshoots. Footage shown at Comic-Con also revealed that Zack Snyder had some different design plans for the hero, including a badass looking mask.

We'll probably get to see that in Zack Snyder's Justice League next year, while that scene of Victor Stone getting an upgraded, comic accurate look from his father will no doubt be absent.

Regardless, thanks to concept artist Jerad S. Marantz, we now have a look at some concept art depicting a much more detailed take on Cyborg...which you have to believe would have been far too intricate for VFX artists to make look consistently good in any version of the DC Comics movie.

"It’s funny, of all the work that I did on [Cyborg] my favorite view on him is the back," the artist says. "I don’t usually get a lot of opportunities to work on mechanical/robotics stuff. It was a real challenge. Can’t wait to see more of him in the [Snyder Cut]."

Check out the artwork below:

