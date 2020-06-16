JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Planned To Use Carrie Kelley As The DC Extended Universe's Robin

Justice League director Zack Snyder has previously confirmed that the Robin costume in the Batcave belonged to Dick Grayson, but he's now revealed his plans to introduce the Carrie Kelly version...

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released on HBO Max next year, and while he's unlikely to return to the DC Extended Universe after that, the filmmaker continues to drop hints about what he had planned for this shared world.

Now, he's told fans on Vero that he hoped to eventually have Carrie Kelley take over the Robin mantle (just like in The Dark Knight Returns).

As Snyder originally served as an executive producer on these early DCEU movies, it's possible that Carrie was set to be introduced in Ben Affleck's version of The Batman. However, it's arguably more likely that the Caped Crusader would have been joined by Carrie in the bleak "Knightmare" future Snyder intended to explore in his Justice League sequel.

In The Dark Knight Returns, this Robin joined the ageing Batman in a desolate future not all that different to a world that had been ravaged by Darkseid and the mind-controlled Superman.

Whether Zack Snyder's Justice League will drop any hints about Carrie remains to be seen, but earlier today, we learned that the movie will somehow address Robin's fate after he was murdered by the Clown Prince of Crime years before the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Check out Snyder's comments below:

